Police appeal for two men who saw couple fighting to come forward

An appeal has been made for two builders to come forward after they intervened in an altercation between a man and a woman in Chequer Road, East Grinstead

Sussex Police say that the man appeared to grab the woman around the neck as they walked between The Sportsman pub and the S Taylor Jewellers shop at 2.10pm on Sunday (December 3).

A police statement says that two men who were passing by intervened and pulled the man off the woman and checked to see if she was ok.

A 45-year-old Forest Row man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

PC Neil Twelves said: “We are keen to talk to these two men, who we believe were builders, who saw the incident and intervened.”

If you are the men who witnessed the altercation or know who they are, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 732 of 03/12.