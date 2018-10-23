Police appeal to identify man and car in burglary investigation

Police have released these CCTV images of a man and a vehicle they want to identify in connection with a burglary in North Chailey.

An intruder broke into a house in New Heritage Lane on Friday, October 12, between 9am and 6.30pm and stole £7,500 worth of jewellery and £300 worth of euros.

Do you recognise this car?

A man who is white with a distinctive tattoo on his forearm was captured on CCTV walking around the road and then getting into a black modern five-door hatchback style car.

PC Tom Bowen said: “We are keen to trace the man and the car in connection with this burglary where a significant amount of jewellery was stolen while the householders were out.

“If you recognise the man or the vehicle please get in touch with us.”

If you have any information please contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 983 of 12/10.