Police called to school playground scrap ... between two dads

Police were called to a bust-up in a school playground - after two dads ended up fighting.

Police say the fight broke out between the two parents at a primary school in Haywards Heath.

A spokesman said: “A dispute and a scuffle was reported to have taken place involving two men in the playground at St Joseph’s RC Primary School, in Hazelgrove Road, Haywards Heath, on Tuesday afternoon (2 May).

“No other person was involved. The men were parents of children who attend the school.

“The incident was reported after those involved had left, and police did not attend the location.

“Following enquiries into the incident, no police action is being taken.”