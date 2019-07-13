Police 'extremely concerned' as nine-year-old goes missing from his home in East Grinstead

Police are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a nine-year-old boy who went missing from his home in East Grinstead.

Officers are searching for nine-year-old Korben Johnson who went missing from his home in East Grinstead early today (Saturday 13 July).

He was last seen at 6.30am in Orchard Way and he maybe trying to make his way to North Chailey to see family or the Sayers Common area.

Officers and the police helicopter are searching the area. Korben is white, 4' 8", with dark hair and blue eyes and is believed to be wearing green camouflage shorts, white Nike trainers and carrying a purple rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt said: "We are extremely concerned about Korben as he is only nine. Please dial 999 immediately if you see him quoting serial 380 of 13/07."