Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Burgess Hill teen

Police say they are extremely concerned for a missing Burgess Hill teenager.

Julia Gataullina, 15, went missing from her home at around 3pm on Friday (June 28) and is believed to have boarded a train to London from Wivelsfield railway station.

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build and with short black hair. Julia was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, a black jumper, khaki coloured trousers and black Dr. Martens boots, police said.

The teenager has the word ‘Homesick’ tattooed on her right cheek, and a cross symbol on her left cheek.

It is believed Julia could be in London, in particular the Regent’s Park area in north London, or she could be travelling back to the Mid Sussex area on public transport.

If you see her call 999 immediately. If you believe you may have seen her on a train or since she went missing, report online or call 101 quoting 910 of 28/06.