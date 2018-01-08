Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing girl

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ about a girl who has gone missing from her home.

Officers said Katie Robinson was last seen at her home in Crawley on Sunday evening (January 7).

The 16-year-old is described as white, 5’ 2”, of slim build and with long curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Nike top with white lines on the arms, a black fur jacket and black Nike trainers. She also wears glasses and has two small scars on her forehead, officers added.

Lucie Collier of the Missing Person Team said: “We think Katie may have left her home in the early hours of Monday morning (8 January).

“We are appealing for anyone who saw a teenager matching Katie’s description walking around this area at this time to get in contact with us immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 72 of 08/01.