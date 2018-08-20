Police helicopter searches for missing teenage boy in Burgess Hill

Police deployed a helicopter this afternoon to help find a missing teenage boy in Burgess Hill.



Officers received reports that a 15-year-old boy had gone missing while in the Bedelands wooded area of Burgess Hill, off Valebridge Road.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the teenage boy was found safe and well in the same area, just after 3.30pm.

