Police hunt for missing schoolgirl

Police are searching for a teenage schoolgirl who has gone missing from her home in Southwater.

Fifteen-year-old Jessica Menezes was last seen at her home yesterday (December 27) and police and her family are concerned due to her vulnerability.

She is described as white, about 5’3”, of medium build, with very long, straight, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black Adidas trousers and trainers.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 662 of 27/12.