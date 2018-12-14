Police issue alert after children ‘followed from Horsham school’

Police are stepping up patrols after reports of children being followed on their way home from a school in Horsham.

Officers say they received two reports of children being followed by a black car on their way home from Leechpool Primary School.

The incidents happened on Tuesday and Thursday (December 11 and 13) between 3.45pm and 4.20pm when the children were walking home from school or after school clubs, say police.

Horsham Prevention Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “No physical contact was made with the children but one of the children was shouted at by someone in the car.

“I would like to praise the children for their brilliant response and for acting in exactly the right way by not engaging in conversations with anyone in the car, running away and then telling an appropriate adult.

“As a result of these reports, we will be increasing our patrols in the area and I would like to remind all parents or carers of the importance of talking to their children about stranger danger.

“If anyone is seen acting suspiciously in or around the vicinity of a school then this needs to be reported to us either on our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency.”