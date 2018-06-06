Police plea for help in rape probe

An appeal for information has gone out from police investigating the rape of a woman in Crawley.

Detectives say the attack happened at around 2am on May 12 when the victim - a 25-year-old woman who had been out with friends in Crawley - got a taxi to the Swan pub in Pease Pottage.

A police spokesman said: “The victim got into a small dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa which drove off. It then returned to the area in the early hours of the morning and dropped the victim off in Old Brighton Road.

“The victim reported being raped but has no idea where she was taken. However she has lost her coat, a mobile phone and purse.”

Two men, a 23-year-old from Crawley and a 21-year-old from Burgess Hill, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and the 23-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of theft. They have been bailed until June 14 and 15.

Detective Sergeant Laura Diamond said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are providing support for her during this time.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw the vehicle in the Pease Pottage area to get in touch.If you witnessed anything please report online or call 101 quoting Op Alston.”