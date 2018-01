Police have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Burgess Hill.

The incident is reported to have happebed in Church Road, at about 1am on Saturday, December 2.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 593 of 02/12.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.