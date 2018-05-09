Police ‘supercab’ tracking down dangerous and distracted drivers

An HGV ‘supercab’ has been used to detect dangerous and distracted drivers for the first time in Sussex.

The vehicle, which is modified for policing purposes on major trunk roads, was loaned out as part of a dedicated campaign to crackdown on motorists committing ‘fatal four’ offences.

These offences – drink/drug-driving, speeding, using handheld devices and not wearing a seatbelt – are the most common causes of fatal and serious injury collision in the UK.

The joint operation was run by the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU), and covered motorways and dual carriageways including the M23, M25, A3, A23 and A27.

Officers covered a distance of 687 miles and stopped a total of 56 vehicles over the four days, and recorded offences for mobile phone use (22), speeding (12), seatbelts (2) and drug-driving (2), as well as a number of other offences.

PC Darren Cornwall, of Surrey and Sussex RPU, said: “It was a very successful operation and we hope it will remind motorists that they should always drive safely, and that even though they might not see a marked police car nearby, it doesn’t mean they aren’t being watched.”

Action was taken against 49 individuals – two were arrested for drug-driving in Surrey, 30 were issued with traffic offence reports, four were reported for summons to court, and 13 were given words of advice.