The community shop is at 25-29 The Martlets and its membership has already grown to more than 130 people.

About 40 guests arrived for the official opening and Burgess Hill town mayor Anne Eves cut the ribbon.

“We were delighted so many of the people who supported us along the way were able to join us,” said councillor Joseph Foster, deputy leader of Burgess Hill Town Council and chair of the pantry’s board of trustees.