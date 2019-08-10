Boris Johnson needs to form an electoral pact with the Brexit Party

Three years ago the Conservative Party should have elected a Prime Minister who believed in the great opportunities of Brexit.

Now Boris Johnson is PM, better late than never. I applaud him for his energy and determination to get Brexit by 31st of October ‘deal or no-deal’, ‘do or die’.

However, realistically the European Union is unlikely to change the withdrawal agreement and Nicholas Soames thinks and hopes that Parliament will block a WTO Brexit. As our current Parliament does not reflect the will of the people, the only clean way out of the EU is a general election this autumn.

If Boris has any sense, he should try and form an electoral pact with the Brexit Party. This is the only way of restoring trust in our democracy and heading off the horrors of a Corbyn government.

Tim Cooper

Cox Grove,

Burgess Hill