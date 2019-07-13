Brexit Party: Government will do all it can to block a WTO Brexit

Mid Sussex members of the Brexit Party held their first ever street stall in Burgess Hill town centre last Saturday.

They gave out the first issue of the Brexit Party newspaper The Brexiteer, which gives details of its recently announced policies.

The general feeling within the Brexit Party is that there will be a general election in the autumn as the European Union is unlikely to change the withdrawal agreement and our current Parliament will do all it can to block a WTO Brexit. The photo (above) shows some of the members who manned the stall.

Tim Cooper

Cox Grove

Burgess Hill