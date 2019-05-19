Brexit: The people have already had the final say

In her letter ‘Time to give people final say’ (Middy letters, 9th May) Catherine Bearder, Lib Dems’ only MEP, does not seem to realise that the British people have already had their final say over Brexit.

The Government’s pamphlet, at a cost of £9 million, stated that this was a once in a generation vote and that the Government would implement the vote of the people. Both Houses of Parliament voted for holding the referendum.

The referendum debate was long and extensive and Cameron, Osborne, Johnson, Gove and Farage all said a vote to leave was a vote to leave the single market. The referendum was the biggest vote in the country’s history with a clear majority to leave. In the June 2017 elections over 85 per cent of those who voted, voted for a party that had implementing Brexit as part of their manifesto.

Now that Mrs May has gone back on her promise that ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ and that we would leave the EU on the 29th of March, we are now forced to take part in their elections at the cost of about £150 million to the taxpayer.

Ms Bearder says that the public have changed their minds, that Brexit is a fantasy and she wants to spend even more of the public purse on yet another referendum. Well let’s see what the results of these EU elections bring. If I am not mistaken, I think the Brexit Party will wipe the board and expose the Lib Dems for what they really are with their crude ‘B******* to Brexit’ campaign - the Illiberal Undemocrats.

Tim Cooper

Cox Grove

Burgess Hill