There will be a packed programme of live musical entertainment on the stage, community group stalls with activities and gifts, fairground rides, Strike a Light and The Vault electronic games and children’s crafts.

People can also meet their favourite Star Wars characters with special guests The Imperial Outlanders.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: “The lights will be switched on by our Community Heroes, to be announced, who have been nominated by the Council to recognise the work they have done publicly and behind the scenes to support our Burgess Hill Community.

Some of the Burgess Hill Christmas lights from last year. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2012075.

“Keep an eye on our social media and website for up to date information on the event.”

After the big lights switch-on there will be live music on the Bandstand every Saturday in the lead up to Christmas.

Burgess Hill Town Council is working with Burgess Hill Community Radio to provide a programme of entertainment to support the town centre.

This will run on November 27, December 4, December 11 and December 18 (11am-2pm)

The first session will feature music from Charlotte French at 11am, Fat White Dukes at 11.45am, Xoe-B at 12.30pm and Loki at 1.15pm.

This programme is being funded through the Welcome Back Fund, which is giving councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets.