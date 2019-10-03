Burgess Hill development for more than 3,000 homes given permission

Plans for more than 3,000 homes north of Burgess Hill have been given outline planning permission by Mid Sussex District Council.

Homes England, the government’s housing agency, took over the delivery of the project – known as the Northern Arc – last year and work on the first phase is expected to begin in 2020/21.

The council’s planning committee gave its approval today (Thursday October 3), firing the starting pistol on 15 years of building work.

Work on the final phase is expected to start in 2031/32 with residents moving in to the last 451 homes by March 2034.

The decision was never in any doubt.

The area was allocated in the council’s Local Plan, coming through a Burgess Hill town-wide strategy and formally accepted by an inspector at the public examination of the plans.

In addition, outline permission was given for 460 homes at Freeks Farm earlier this year.

Chairman Robert Salisbury (Con, Cuckfield) told the committee: “In checks and balances this is the final check as it goes forward.”

As well as the homes, the 184-hectare development will include extra care housing, 13 gypsy and traveller pitches, community, sports and healthcare facilities, a four hectare business park, two primary schools and a secondary school, and 82 hectares of green space.

