Burgess Hill’s Beehive community centre gets approval for £4.8 million loan
Burgess Hill’s proposed Beehive community centre and arts venue was given a huge ‘thumbs up’ as Burgess Hill Town Council received approval for a £4.8 million loan.
Earlier this year the council consulted with Burgess Hill residents and received overwhelming support for the project to go ahead.
An application for £4.8 million was lodged with the Public Works Loan Board and approval for the first tranche of £1.68million has been received.
Further tranches will be released as the building is constructed as long as satisfactory progress is made.
“This is tremendous news for Burgess Hill,” said Town Council leader Robert Eggleston, adding that the loan approval will give the council the ‘financial muscle power’ to deliver the key community project.
“We can now also begin to look for other sources of funding so that we can either reduce the amount we borrow or look to deliver Phase 2 of the project at the same time as Phase 1,” he said.
He added: “While there is still a long way to go we can begin to look forward with real confidence that The Beehive can and will be delivered.”
Mid Sussex District Council is now considering amendments to the original planning approval, which will allow demolition of the old British Legion building in Cyprus Road to begin. A bat survey has been undertaken on the site, which showed that no bats were present.
The Charity Commission has approved an application for a Charitable Incorporated Organisation to manage The Beehive and a professional team has been appointed to manage the demolition and construction.