Burgess Hill’s Beehive community centre gets approval for £4.8 million loan

Earlier this year the council consulted with Burgess Hill residents and received overwhelming support for the project to go ahead.

An application for £4.8 million was lodged with the Public Works Loan Board and approval for the first tranche of £1.68million has been received.

Further tranches will be released as the building is constructed as long as satisfactory progress is made.

Leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Robert Eggleston says the approved loan for the Beehive community centre is 'tremendous news'.

“This is tremendous news for Burgess Hill,” said Town Council leader Robert Eggleston, adding that the loan approval will give the council the ‘financial muscle power’ to deliver the key community project.

“We can now also begin to look for other sources of funding so that we can either reduce the amount we borrow or look to deliver Phase 2 of the project at the same time as Phase 1,” he said.

He added: “While there is still a long way to go we can begin to look forward with real confidence that The Beehive can and will be delivered.”

Mid Sussex District Council is now considering amendments to the original planning approval, which will allow demolition of the old British Legion building in Cyprus Road to begin. A bat survey has been undertaken on the site, which showed that no bats were present.