Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day all fall on the weekend so the council can manage the disruption to collection schedules this year without needing to move collection days.

Residents are advised to place their black lidded general waste bin and blue lidded recycling bin out for collection by 7am on their normal scheduled collection day during the festive period.

Householders can get personalised information about their collection days at www.midsussex.gov.uk/collectioncalendar.

Christmas trees can be disposed of at local Household Waste Recycling Centres. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1720260.

There will be no garden waste collections between Friday (December 24) and Friday (January 7, 2022), but these will return to normal from Monday (January 10).

Householders with a real Christmas tree can recycle it in their garden waste bin if the lid can be closed.

There will also be temporary sites, open from December 31 to January 14 where residents can drop off real Christmas trees. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/treerecycling.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/recycling-centres to see the opening hours.