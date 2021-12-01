She is asking the community to spare just one hour to help keep Victoria Park tidy at 11am on Saturday (December 11).

“I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible to help clean our environment and have lots of fun enjoying the festive litter pick,” said councillor Ellis.

She said it was a chance to enjoy the great outdoors and celebrate the Christmas spirit.

Sandy Ellis. Picture: Steve Robards.

“Haywards Heath is bursting with civic pride, but this antisocial behaviour is lethal to our environment and our wildlife,” she added.

“Small animals can climb into plastic bags, cans and bottles and these can all cause suffocation,” she said, adding that litter and food waste can harm pets and wildlife.

Last year’s litter pick had to be held in ‘bubbles’ because of Covid 19 restrictions but this year helpers can meet in large numbers in a safe and friendly environment.