Close scrutiny of Gatwick runway plans is needed say Mid Sussex MP and council leader

The airport has said that a public consultation will start on September 9 on plans to bring its second runway into routine use alongside its main runway.

“I have met with many constituents from the travel industry who have been deeply worried around their jobs and livelihoods in regard to its long term success and the wider future of UK aviation.

Employment Minister and Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies

“Even in these early stages, we must understand this potential expansion in flights, flight paths, customers and vehicle movements to the airport as well the new jobs it will create and the additional homes needed for local workers will all bring new pressures.

“Also, it will have potential significant impact locally on services - such as our already stretched infrastructure like roads, schools, doctors services and much more.

“Mid Sussex District Council will have to fully scrutinise this impact, as well as WSCC and fully understand what this could mean for residents and local businesses.

“Sussex MPs will be meeting the Airport team again shortly, to hear from them but MPs like myself are already hearing from those with environmental concerns which will also be a crucial factor to balance and must be greatly acknowledged and recognised.”

Gatwick has revealed its runway plans

Leader of Mid Sussex District Council Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “Gatwick Airport plays an important role in the local, regional and national economy and so it is encouraging that Gatwick is confident it can recover from the pandemic.

“It’s vitally important that proposals for further expansion take into account and mitigate the infrastructure and environmental implications.