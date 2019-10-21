Controversial Hassocks housing scheme given green light

Controversial plans for new homes on the edge of Hassocks have been granted planning permission by the council.

Developer Rydon Homes’ outline application for 130 homes at Friars Oak Fields off London Road was supported by Mid Sussex District Council’s development control committee at the end of July.

But the Secretary of State then issued a holding direction giving him time to consider requests to call-in the application.

However he has decided not to do so and the district council has now signed off the application and granted outline permission for the homes.

Benedict Dempsey, a Lib Dem district councillor for Hassocks, described their disappointment at the Secretary of State’s decision not to call-in the application.

He said: “Building on this site goes wholly against the wishes of the local community. Hassocks has already more than met its housing requirements up to 2031 and residents have made it repeatedly clear they do not want development at Friars Oak. To allow development here makes a mockery of the principle of local decision-making.

“Hassocks residents have campaigned for years to protect this valuable greenfield site, in the face of multiple planning applications, and it is designated as a local green space in our neighbourhood plan. The proposed development breaches several policies of the Mid Sussex District Plan that are meant to prevent building in open countryside.”

The site has a complex planning history. It is included in the draft site allocations development plan document, which is currently out for public consultation.

The latest planning application includes a pedestrian tunnel under the railway line.

A previous application for the same site, with a footbridge instead of a tunnel, was rejected by Mid Sussex District Council last year on the grounds that it conflicted with a number of policies in the district plan.

The developer had appealed against this decision and an inquiry was due to be held in September.

The first application for the site supported by the committee in 2016, but before the council could issue a decision notice it was called in by the Secretary of State.

A public inquiry was then held in June 2017 with a planning inspector recommending the scheme be refused due to the absence of any measures to improve safety at the unmanned pedestrian railway crossing.

The Secretary of State accepted this recommendation and refused permission in March 2018.