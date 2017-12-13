Councillors’ allowances set to rise

Councillors’ allowances are set to rise costing an extra £13,000 per year.

The basic allowance for all elected members of Mid Sussex District Council is recommended to increase by three per cent, up from £4,736 to £4,878 a year.

Allowances for cabinet members are also set to rise by three per cent, from £8,238 to £8,500.

The deputy leader’s allowance would rise from £2,000 to £2,500 and would be merged with their cabinet member’s allowance and would total £11,000 a year.

The proposed changes for 2018/19 are based on recommendations from the Independent Remuneration Panel, and were due to be discussed by councillors at a meeting tonight (Wednesday December 13).

Increases are also recommended for the allowances paid to the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the planning committees, as well as the chairmen of the scrutiny committees.

A new allowance for vice-chairmen of the scrutiny committees is also set to be introduced.

The total cost of the changes per year would be of £13,144, according to an officers’ report.

