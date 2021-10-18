Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies cut the ribbon at a ceremony on Saturday (October 9), which marked the transfer of the Kings Weald Community Building from housing developer Croudace to the council.

Councillor Norman Webster, Mid Sussex District Council cabinet member for community, said: “We are absolutely delighted to accept the keys to this fabulous, high quality public building and now we can start work on preparing, furnishing and adding the final finishes to the centre, so that it’s ready to open to the public in early 2022.”

He said the building will be leased to Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove, and will provide an intergenerational hub for the whole community.

MP Mims Davies (centre) cut the ribbon at a ceremony marking the transfer of Kings Weald Community Building from Croudace to Mid Sussex District Council

“We’ve already had lots of enquires from groups that are interested in making bookings for a range of activities like choir, dance, drama, brownies, fitness classes and children’s parties,” he added.

Kings Weald is a 475-home development at the former Keymer Brick and Tile site.

Mid Sussex Planning Policy requires developers to provide community facilities alongside new houses as part of a Section 106 legal agreement.

On the site Croudace is also providing a large area of public open space, a retail unit, a GP surgery, a playground, a multi-use games area, a mini soccer pitch and a new public work of art.

Matthew Norris, managing director – South Thames, Croudace Homes, said the completed building marks the culmination of ‘several years of enthusiastic work by a dedicated team at Croudace Homes’.

He also said Croudace has focused on quality design and construction.

“I hope that the building serves the residents of our development and the surrounding community very well for many years,” he added.

Sarah Watson, chief operating officer for Age UK West Sussex Brighton and Hove, said: “We’ve got big plans and we’re working closely with the council to get everything up and running as soon as possible.”

“We can’t wait to welcome people and see the place buzzing with activity,” she added.