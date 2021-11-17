Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity supports families online thanks to £12,200 grant

The grant from the Charities Aid Foundation (the CAF Resilience Fund) helped it adapt to its clients’ needs during this period, especially those who were unable to access NHS services and support networks.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity serves communities across the South East and helps kids up to five years old with cerebral palsy and motor learning impairments.

Early intervention for children with cerebral palsy is important because it helps them learn and develop physically, socially and emotionally, and develop vital skills.

Dame Vera Lynn. Picture by Steve Robards.

“The CAF Resilience Fund is proud to support the work of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity,” said Monica Brown, head of charity advisory at CAF.

“The services they provide have become even more important since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

Stef Kenyon, head of campaigns and marketing on behalf of the Covid-19 Support Fund, said charities and communities in the UK had come together to support people who were most in need since the start of the pandemic.

She said: “We are indebted to Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity for their vital work, and we are thrilled that through the partnership between the Covid-19 Support Fund, CAF and the Community Match Challenge they are able to continue to provide support to families and communities around the UK.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity offers invaluable support to children with cerebral palsy and motor learning impairments, as well as to their families.”

“I am extremely pleased that they have been able to continue to provide these vital services following a grant from the CAF Resilience Fund,” she added.

The funding was provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Community Match Challenge funding scheme, which is part of the Government’s £750m coronavirus support package for charities.

The Community Match Challenge matched funding provided by the Covid-19 Support Fund created by the insurance and long-term savings industry.

Thanks to the grant, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity offered online sessions to 61 children and was able to pay rent and technology costs, which will ensure it breaks even at the end of the year.