‘Dark day for the council’ - children’s services rated ‘inadequate’ in West Sussex

Ofsted’s ‘inadequate’ rating of children’s services in West Sussex has been described as ‘unacceptable and indefensible’.

Labour leader Michael Jones (Southgate & Gossops Green) called for an investigation and suggested that ‘those responsible’ for the situation should resign.

Ofsted’s report, which was published today, described ‘long-standing, widespread and serious weaknesses’ in the provision of services to some of the most vulnerable children in the county, and listed a dozen areas which needed improvement.

Mr Jones said: “This is a dark day for the council. It is both shocking and disappointing how badly West Sussex County Council has been rated by Ofsted.

“Never before have I read a more damning inspection report. This simply is unacceptable and indefensible.

“There is no doubt in my mind that it is as much to do with the cuts to services forced on this council by the Tory government’s austerity measures, but this Tory administration must also take its responsibility as they have presided over this calamitous decline in standards.”

In the past eight years the council has seen its government funding cut by £145m, which was a point also raised by James Walsh, leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Dr Walsh (Littlehampton East) said: “I am afraid that it is inevitable that starving the county council of proper funding by the government has made matters worse, and my worry is that we could be seeing similar reports on other services in West Sussex, such as in the adult social care sector.”

Mr Jones stressed that the social workers themselves were not at fault for the situation, adding: “They have worked professionally and been dedicated under almost impossible pressures.

“The failures are in political leadership and corporate restructuring, both of which are the responsibility of those at the highest level.

“My first reaction is that resignations of those responsible would be appropriate, my second is that the inadequacies contained in this report need to be addressed with the greatest of urgency and the council should spend whatever is necessary.”

Dr Walsh said the report made ‘very sad reading’ and reflected the medium and long-term effects of failing to invest in the recruitment, retention and training of staff.

He added: “What is now important, having been judged inadequate, is to remedy the situation as rapidly as possible, so as to minimise the far reaching effects on a whole generation of children, and Liberal Democrats will be demanding an urgent action plan, with accompanying funding, including help from national government.”