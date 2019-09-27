Decision due on 3,000 new Burgess Hill homes

A decision on more than 3,000 new Burgess Hill homes is set to be made next week.

Government agency Homes England took over the delivery of the Northern Arc development last year and submitted an online application at the turn of the year.

Alongside around 3,040 new homes, which includes 60 units of extra care accommodation, the project includes 13 gypsy and traveller pitches, a centre for community sports, three local centres, healthcare facilities, a four hectare business park, two primary school campuses, a secondary school campus, public open space as well as infrastructure such as roads and landscaping.

The application is due to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council’s district planning committee next Thursday (October 3).

Officers are recommending the plans be approved.

According to their report: “The provision of approximately 3040 dwellings on this sustainable site will make a very important contribution to the district’s housing supply. The development will also provide key infrastructure that will benefit future residents and existing residents of both Burgess Hill and the surrounding area.

“It is therefore considered that the development meets the social and environmental objectives of sustainable development as defined in the NPPF.”

A total of 29 objections have been received raising issues such as loss of countryside, infrastructure, transport, gypsy and traveller provision, ecology, phasing, noise and disturbance, air quality, trees and sustainability.

One letter of support was also sent in, while Burgess Hill Town Council has welcomed the ‘holistic approach’ to the application that includes job creation infrastructure, amenities with the housing and a clear indication of the intended timescale.