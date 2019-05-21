Decision due on 303 homes west of Copthorne

Detailed plans for 303 homes west of Copthorne could be approved by councillors next week.

Developer St Modwen already has outline permission for up to 500 dwellings from Mid Sussex District Council on land between the village and the M23.

Plans for 303 homes west of Copthorne

Work on a spine road linking the development to a newly-constructed roundabout on Copthorne Way as well as commercial units is already underway.

The wider scheme also includes a doctors’ surgery and primary school.

Now St Modwen is seeking full planning permission for the first two phases of residential development, totalling 303 homes of which 91 will be affordable.

This reserved matters application is due to be discussed by the council’s district planning committee on Thursday (May 30).

According to officers: “It is considered that the overall layout of the scheme can be commended, as it organised in a series of perimeter blocks with building frontages that define the street and spaces, including the attractive woodland backdrop.

“The contemporary architectural approach is supported by the council’s urban designer and design review panel and helps contribute to providing the scheme with a sense of place and an individuality that is sometimes missing from other developments, and this is aided by the sites setting and its limited wider visibility.

“The scheme provides appropriate affordable housing and is acceptable in parking and highways terms.

“Overall it is considered that the proposals represent a high quality design both in terms of the layout and elevational treatment of the proposed buildings. The approach shown towards landscaping is considered acceptable in principle and further details will be submitted via conditions.”