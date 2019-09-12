Decision due on 325 new Burgess Hill homes

Plans for 325 new homes north of Burgess Hill at the former sewage treatment works could be approved next week.

Outline planning permission for the site off Fairbridge Way was granted back in 2014, but a condition stated that subsequent reserved matters applications should be approved within five years.

Since that time has now expired Fairbridge Developments and Glenbeigh Developments have resubmitted an outline planning application for the 325 new homes.

It is due to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council’s district planning committee on Thursday September 19.

According to the application Fairbridge intends to split the site into three residential phases that will likely be disposed as service land parcels and developed by others.

Negotiations with housebuilders are ongoing.

The 2014 outline planning permission has already been implemented as the gypsy site is complete and occupied, while key infrastructure including the site access is under construction.

According to council planning officers: “The result of the works undertaken pursuant to the lapsed consent is the creation of a fully serviced development site.

“In the event that this application is successful, a new outline permission would be granted that would allow for the submission of the reserved matters associated with the residential element, thus allowing the development of the site to be completed, as originally intended.”