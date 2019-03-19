Decision due on four new blocks of flats in Haywards Heath

Four new seven-storey blocks of flats could be approved in the centre of Haywards Heath next week.

Developers Fairfax already have outline planning permission to redevelop the site near the railway station on the western side of Perrymount Road and south of Clair Road.

Redevelopment in Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath

The majority of the buildings that used to occupy the site have been demolished to make way for the four blocks of 145 flats along with commercial floorspace on the ground floor.

Two of these would front on to Perrymount Road, one would be on the corner of Perrymount Road and Clair Road with one block fronting on to Clair Road.

The development would provide 75 one-bedroom flats, 65 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom homes.

Upper floor levels in each block will be served by a staircase and lift, with balconies and terraced areas provided.

A reserved matters application for the scheme, which sets out details about layout and design, is due to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council’s District Planning Committee on Tuesday March 26.

Officers are recommending the plans be approved. In their report they say the scheme would have a ‘transformative impact’ on this part of Haywards Heath.