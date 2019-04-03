Development of former Hassocks Royal Mail delivery office is planned

The former Royal Mail postal delivery office in Hassocks could be converted into homes and a shop if plans are approved next week.

Services were moved from the site in Keymer Road to Burgess Hill last October.

Plans have been submitted by Martin Homes to part demolish and convert the rest of the site to create ten new homes and retail floorspace.

The rear section of the existing building would be demolished for five houses with the rest converted to form retail space on the ground floor with five flats above.

An application for the works is due to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee A on Thursday April 11.

Officers are recommending approval. Their report says: “The provision of ten new dwellings and 189 sqm of A1 retail floorspace on the site will make a positive contribution to the district’s housing supply and Hassocks high street retail offer.”

According to the applicant: “The proposed design would be a valuable and beneficial addition to the local area and the village as a whole, by promoting the principles of sustainable, locally generated quality architecture and by delivering appropriate uses and houses for identified local needs.”

Hassocks Parish Council has raised concerns about the level of parking proposed in the scheme with two letters of objection received by the district council.

A total of ten car parking spaces are proposed within the rear/southern portion of the site.

According to West Sussex County Council as the highways authority the site is considered to be well located providing a good balance of sustainable travel options within short talking distances from the site whilst providing an appropriate level of car parking spaces for the proposed use.

The county council’s response suggests an extra two to four spaces of overspill parking demand can be absorbed within the local highway.