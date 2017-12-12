Former Mid Sussex councillor has Conservative whip restored

A former Mid Sussex county councillor who was suspended by the Tory Party over a racist remark has been reinstated.

Earlier this year Anne Marie Morris, who has been Newton Abbot’s MP since 2010, was recorded as using the phrase ‘n***** in the woodpile’ when discussing Brexit at a think tank event.

She apologised ‘unreservedly’ but had the whip withdrawn by the Conservative Party.

In response Prime Minister Theresa May said such language ‘has absolutely no place in politics or in today’s society’.

Five months later Ms Morris, who represented Cuckfield and Lucastes at West Sussex County Council from 2005 to 2007, has had the Conservative whip reinstated today (Tuesday December 12).

She took the opportunity to apologise again for her ‘inappropriate and offensive language’.