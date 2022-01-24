On Saturday (February 12) there will be an ice skating rink in Church Walk from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be a Valentines Photobooth at the Help Point (11am-2pm) and live music at the Bandstand from 11am to 3pm, all for free.

Visitors can also take part in the Love Heart Trail and Quiz to have a chance to win a Valentines Hamper.

The Burgess Hill Town Market will run from 9am to 2pm as well with a range of local traders.

Fun in February is part of Burgess Hill Town Council’s Welcome Back Fund programme of events.

This fund is providing councils across England a share of £56 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support the safe return to high streets after the Covid pandemic.