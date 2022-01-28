Funding available to help Mid Sussex celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (January 26), Norman Webster, cabinet member for communities, explained that the money would be distributed as match-funding to voluntary organisations and community groups.

Mr Webster said the fund would be promoted through the voluntary sector network. The process is expected to start at the beginning of February, with the deadline for applications being February 21.

The council is also supporting The Queen’s Green Canopy project – a tree planting initiative open to everyone from individuals and groups to schools and businesses.

The Queen pictured last October (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

John Belsey, cabinet member for environment & service delivery, said plans were being finalised to plant 250 native British species tree in an area of the Ashenground Woods local nature reserve as part of the project.

He added: “This site had been previously planted but sadly suffered from vandalism.

“We’re proposing to use this planting to help the woods regenerate and flourish, creating a vital new habitat.

“These trees have been donated to the council and we’ve also secured funding for their after-care.”

Mr Belsey said the council was also considering ideas from village and town councils in respect of the Green Canopy project, especially those where trees would be planted in a sustainable position and the planting and after-care could be suitably managed and funded.

One such example was the funding and care of an oak tree on council land, as submitted by Ashurst Wood Village Council.