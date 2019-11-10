General Election 2019: Mid Sussex Conservatives choose their candidate

Mims Davies. Picture from Mid Sussex Conservatives SUS-191011-120455001

Mims Davies was picked last night (Saturday, November 9) to fight for the Mid Sussex seat.

It comes after veteran MP, Sir Nicholas Soames, who held the seat, stood down after rebelling against the Government over a no-deal Brexit and had the whip removed, although just before he left Parliament he had the Tory whip restored.

Earlier this week he announced he was not going to stand as a candidate for Mid Sussex in next month’s General Election.

Mims Davies was first elected as the MP for Eastleigh in May 2015.

She was the Minister for Sport and Civil Society, until a Government reshuffle in July this year, following which she became the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Employment at the Department for Work and Pensions.

She served as a Conservative town councillor and as a district councillor on Mid Sussex District Council for the Haywards Heath Lucastes ward from 2011 to 2015 before becoming an MP.