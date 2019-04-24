Good craftsmanship and design recognised in Lindfield

A new initiative has been launched in Lindfield to recognised good craftsmanship and design in building work undertaken by residents.

The Conservation and Design Awards reflect the Lindfield Preservation Society’s principal aim of encouraging the preservation and sympathetic development of our historic village.

The awards acknowledge the efforts of residents who embark on building work using thoughtful design and materials that enhance their property and retain the intrinsic character of the area.

They apply to small projects throughout the village including conservation, restoration and repair, as well as larger projects such as new build and extensions, but need to be visible to the public from roads or pathways.

It is a new initiative led by Maxine Tyler, the society’s committee member for planning matters, with three awards presented at the annual general meeting held at King Edward Hall on Wednesday April 17.

Winners:

13 Francis Road

Owner: Rachel Lucas

Builder: Darren Butcher - Dane Carpentry & Joinery Ltd

This award acknowledges a high quality renovation of an 1860s cottage in need of repair. The individual architecture has been enhanced with the addition of a front porch and new double glazed windows to replace the rotting frames. Rising damp has been rectified and the single skin walls have been coated with insulation in a white rendered finish.

Esmeralda Cottage, 43 West Common

Owners: Tim & Rebecca Field

Architect: Ian Crane - Fletcher Crane Architects

Builder: Jason Cullinane Carpenter: Ben Hutchinson

This award acknowledges an excellent example of a seamless side extension to a Turner house, sympathetically designed to be in keeping with the character of the property. Reclaimed building materials have been used and a bespoke window on the front façade replicates the original windows. The symmetry of the roof slope provides a pleasing and timeless appearance.

Mead Cottage, Lewes Road

Owners: Anthony & Caroline Scott-Gall

Build & Design: Baileybridge - represented by Sharon Monger

This award acknowledges the sensitive design and materials used for this small extension. The oak framework has been attached to two external walls which have not been altered or redecorated, thus retaining the original fabric of a Grade II Listed building.

During the AGM, society chairman Gil Kennedy reported on major planning issues in the parish over the past year.

Construction of Taylor Wimpey’s scheme for 130 units at Gravelye Lane is now underway. He said they would be keeping a close eye on this with a view to at least minimising its impact through preserving the trees on the ridgeline, which provide some level of screening.

A further 200 homes just south of Scamps Hill are also in the pipeline after the Secretary of State overruled both the district council and the planning inspector.

The village is still waiting for a detailed planning application for 48 homes off High Beech Lane. The site has already been granted outline permission.

The site of Tavistock and Summerhill School was subject to a proposal for a large block of flats but this was withdrawn last year following widespread opposition.

A subsequent application for 38 units is under review, but the society believes this new proposal ‘remains a transparently speculative attempt to overdevelop and urbanise this prominent site’.

On the Haywards Heath Golf Course site, Mr Kennedy explained that rather than apply for planning permission the would-be developers were attempting to have the land allocated by the district council in its next list of sites.

A public consultation on further site allocations is expected this summer.

He concluded: “The fundamental problem in all of this has been and remains government housing policy. Policy since 2010 has amounted largely to a developers’ charter, in the apparent belief that left to their own devices, private developers could solve the nation’s housing problems.

“It should be clear by now, nearly a decade later, that this has not worked. A national shortage of genuinely affordable housing persists, while desirable areas like ours are swamped by unneeded and unwanted speculative development.”