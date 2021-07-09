Green Party wins Ardingly and Balcombe by-election

Jenny Edwards is the Green Party's newest Mid Sussex district councillor

Jenny Edwards has been elected to represent Ardingly and Balcombe, finishing ahead of the Conservative and Lib Dem candidates.

The by-election was called after the death of Andrew MacNaughton, who served on the council for 34 years.

Ms Edwards polled 452 votes, ahead of Conservative Lorraine Carvalho, who received 409 votes, Lib Dem Ben Jerrit, who polled 340 votes and Independent Carole Steggles, who finished with 23 votes.

She is now the fourth Green councillor at Mid Sussex District Council after the party picked up three seats at the 2019 election.