Haywards Heath is allocating housing to everyone but themselves

It’s very good to see that Mid Sussex District Council is acting in the interests of the whole district with the new housing that has been allocated... oh wait, I forgot that Mid Sussex is not just Haywards Heath!

It would be good if someone could let the new administration know that. This new allocation is the most biased, disgraceful allocation of housing you will ever see. Of the three principal towns in the district Burgess Hill is being asked to take around 2500 per cent more houses than Haywards Heath and East Grinstead is being expected to take over 3000 per cent more. It is clear that this document only benefits Haywards Heath at the expense of every one else in the district.

Tobias Parker

Ruspers

Burgess Hill