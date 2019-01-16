MPs voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal last night (photo from Parliament.tv)

Here’s how every Sussex MP voted last night on the Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a heavy defeat last night as her Brexit deal was rejected in the Commons by 432 votes to 202.

However the majority of Sussex MPs voted with the Government, and here is our full breakdown.

FOR. Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for Worthing West voted in favour of the Brexit deal

1. Sir Peter Bottomley

AGAINST. Conservative MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield resigned as a vice-chair of the Conservative Party over Theresa May's Chequers deal last year.

2. Maria Caulfield

FOR. Wealden MP Nus Ghani is currently a transport minister for the Conservative Government

3. Nus Ghani

FOR: Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP is the Government's schools minister

4. Nick Gibb

