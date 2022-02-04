How many households in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex will be eligible for £150 tax rebate?

All domestic electricity customers will get £200 off their energy bills from October, with 80% of households receiving a £150 Council Tax rebate from April as chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £9.1 billion Energy Bills Rebate to support families with rising global energy prices.

The Energy Bills Rebate will provide around 28 million households with an upfront discount on their bills worth £200.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said this package would support hard working families

Energy suppliers will apply the discount to domestic electricity customers from October, with the Government meeting the costs. The discount will then be automatically recovered from people’s bills in equal £40 instalments over the next five years. This will begin from 2023, when global wholesale gas prices are expected to come down.

Households in England, which are in council tax bands A-D, will also receive a £150 rebate. The rebate to bills will be made directly by local authorities from April. This will not need to be repaid. This one-off payment will benefit around 80 per cent of all homes in England and is £1 billion more generous and more targeted towards lower-income families than a VAT cut on energy bills.

But how many households in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex are eligible for the £150 tax relief payment?

In Crawley, 38,281 households will be eligible and that breaks down to 1,192 in Band A, 7,145 in Band B, 21,650 in Band C and 8,834 in Band D.

In Horsham, 35,446 households will be eligible and that breaks down to 2,095 in Band A, 6,280 in Band B, 13,294 in Band C and 13,777 in Band D.

In Mid Sussex, 39,435 households will be eligible and that breaks down to 1,966 in Band A, 6,666 in Band B, 13,960 in Band C and 16,843 in Band D.