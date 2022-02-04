The strategy, which was revealed by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove this week, will take until 2030 to roll out, and aims to close the gap between rich and poor parts of the country.

It will also work to improve education, transport and broadband.

We asked our readers: “With the new Levelling Up plan being unveiled, what does Mid Sussex need to do with any funding and how would you like to see it spent?”

Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Street View.

Gemma Sadler recommended repairing the roads, fixing play areas for children, adding inclusive play equipment for children with disabilities and running some exciting events in Burgess Hill.

She also expressed a desire for more shops in the town.

Carla Eliza also said she would like improvements to play areas in Burgess Hill, and added that she would like to see more inclusive and cleaner toilets as well.

“What I don’t want is money to be spent on fireworks,” she said.

Vicky Jones said that money could be spent on better bus services for Mid Sussex villages and around town centres and more leisure facilities in Haywards Heath.

She also recommended inclusive park facilities, as well as baby and children’s changing facilities in Haywards Heath.

“The toilets in Haywards Heath are in serious need of a face-lift,” she said.

Denise Jordan was in favour of a better bus service for Mid Sussex too.

“We live in Haywards Heath and the area we live in has one bus an hour and no service on a Sunday and Bank Holidays – we really struggle,” she said.

Martyn Hamer said: “Improved bus service on the 270 with later buses to and from East Grinstead to Brighton.”

“Haywards needs a theatre and cinema,” he added.