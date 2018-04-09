Lib Dems pick Mid Sussex general election candidate

Lib Dems in Mid Sussex have picked a candidate to contest the next general election.

Robert Eggleston, chair of the Burgess Hill Lib Dem branch, has been an active member of the party since joining in 1973 as a 16-year-old.

He has previously served on Burgess Hill Town Council, Mid Sussex District Council, and East Sussex County Council.

Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats gave their overwhelming backing to Mr Eggleston when they met at a hustings event in Haywards Heath on Friday (April 6).

Speaking on Friday, he said: “My Liberal Democrat vision for Mid Sussex is for a place which values education and vocational skills, and encourages enterprise in a modern connected economy.

“It is green and manages development in a way which protects communities. It provides properly funded health and social care. It is open, tolerant and outward looking, embracing international partnerships and obligations.”

His work background is in asset finance helping businesses invest in essential equipment. In recent years he retrained and qualified as a solicitor and now works as an in-house corporate lawyer. He is married to Hilary and has two grown up daughters who were both educated at local state schools.

Mr Eggleston is well-known locally for his support for charities and community life, has championed Fairtrade in Burgess Hill, has promoted a series of annual music festivals, and was part of the team that helped achieve Fairtrade status for West Sussex. He performs music as well as promoting local concerts.

The current Mid Sussex MP is Conservative Sir Nicholas Soames. The next general election has to take place by 2022.