Lindfield villagers ‘overwhelmingly disappointed’ in Brexit process, poll finds

Villagers in Lindfield are ‘overwhelmingly disappointed’ by the Brexit process so far, a poll has found.

More than 400 villagers gave their view at the Village Day on Saturday.

Visitors to the Mid Sussex Open Britain stall were asked to put one ball in the box to show which way they would vote if the Brexit referendum were held again now – most said they would vote ‘Remain’.

A spokesman said: “Mid Sussex Open Britain, the local branch of the national Open Britain campaign group, had a very successful stall at Lindfield Village Day on Saturday.

“We asked visitors whether they think Brexit is going well so far and how they would vote in a Brexit referendum if it were held now.

“More than 400 voters gave their view on the way that Brexit is going and 95 per cent think it is going badly so far.

“The majority (342) supported the view that ‘I expected Brexit to go badly, and I think it is going badly so far’.

“The next most common view, with 78 voters, was that ‘I expected Brexit to go well, but I think it is going badly so far’.

“This means that 420 out of 440 voters surveyed – more than 95 per cent – think that Brexit is going badly so far.”

The Mid Sussex Open Britain group will be joining the national march on June 23, in London in support of a people’s vote.

The group welcomes support and additional volunteers. People can email midsussexopenbritain@gmail.com.

Mid-Sussex Open Britain’s convener Paul Kenny added: “Voters should have a right to say ‘no’ to the damaging hard Brexit that the government is getting sucked into, a kind of Brexit that a majority of Mid Sussex people are clearly opposed to. We think it’s time that MP Sir Nicholas Soames came into line with the majority view of Mid Sussex people and backed the national cross-party campaign for a people’s vote on the final terms of the Brexit deal.”