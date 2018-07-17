Residents can meet a Labour Party leader in Burgess Hill next week, Mid Sussex Labour has said.

It is hosting an evening in conversation with Baroness Shami Chakrabarti next Thursday (July 26), at 7pm in Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill.

A spokesman said: “There’s a great opportunity for everyone in Mid Sussex to come and meet a senior member of the Labour Party in the House of Lords.

“It’s rare for Mid Sussex people to meet and talk to a shadow cabinet spokesperson, so don’t miss out.

“Please come along early and ensure a seat. We expect that Mid Sussex people will want to hear first hand from a senior Labour figure about what’s in the news.

“We offer Mid Sussex a chance to show a warm welcome to Baroness Chakrabarti and ask for her thoughts on subjects that residents here feel important.”

