Mid Sussex bin strike - how this will affect you

A bin strike in Mid Sussex is planned for tomorrow (Thursday, August 29).

The strikes are a result of pay and contract negotiations with Serco, which carries out the refuse and recycling collections in Mid Sussex.

Mid Sussex District Council said: "Due to industrial action by a small number of the refuse team there may be some disruption to refuse and recycling collections on Thursday, August 29.

"Residents are being urged to put their bins out as normal, arrangements are in place to pick up any missed bins as soon as possible once the extent of the impact is known.

"We will provide updates as they become available."

Andrew Norris, Serco’s contract manager said: “We were disappointed to have been notified by the GMB of the strike action on 29 August, especially as we have agreed to hold talks with ACAS on 3 September.

"We are working to minimise disruption on the day, are expecting to carry out planned collections and would like to ask residents to put their bins out.

"If any collections are missed, we will catch up with these as quickly as we can.”

Another strike is planned for next Thursday (September 5) subject to negotiations.

Declan MacIntyre, GMB union organiser, said: "The front line staff who are collecting rubbish, recycling and green waste feel they have been pushed to this.

"They didn't want to be in this position but they are so frustrated by the treatment from their employers that they feel there is no alternative.

"It's a desperate act to make their employer listen to them."

A picket line will be in place on Bridge Road in Haywards Heath from 6.30am to midday on Thursday (August 29).

For more information, visit the council's website here.