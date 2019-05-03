Mid Sussex District Council election results: live updates

Mid Sussex District Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All 54 seats are up for election.

At the last council poll in 2015, held on the same day as the general election, the Conservatives took 100 per cent of the seats.

However since then Lib Dem Sue Hatton was elected in Hassocks, making her the only opposition member at MSDC.

If the national picture is mirrored in Sussex the Lib Dems could pick up a number of seats at the expense of the Conservatives, with Labour and the Greens also hoping to make gains.

Meanwhile UKIP could pick up votes from Tories dissatisfied at the Brexit process.

Results are expected to be announced mid afternoon.

Here is a full list of all the candidates.

Meanwhile here are the councillors not standing again for re-election.

The authority is also guaranteed to have a new leader this month as Garry Wall has not stepped down as a councillor.

If re-elected Jonathan Ash-Edwards is expected to replace him.