The council’s Oaklands office in Haywards Heath will close for Christmas at 1pm today (Friday, December 24) and will reopen on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

A MSDC spokesperson said: “While the office is closed, residents are reminded that they can still make payments or bookings by using the Council’s website at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

“Residents are also able to find out about changes to bin collections, festive events and Christmas tree recycling on the website.”

Mid Sussex District Council's Oaklands office in Haywards Heath will close for Christmas at 1pm today. Photo: Steve Robards, SR1521476.