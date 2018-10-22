Mid Sussex households sending less waste to landfill

The amount of Mid Sussex household waste disposed of in landfill has fallen.

Members of the district council’s Cabinet were presented with the figures as part of a report into its performance for the first quarter of 2018/19.

The report covered areas ranging from the paying of invoices and the time taken by staff to answer the phone, through to staff sickness and the number of people using leisure facilities.

On average, every household in Mid Sussex sent 104kg of waste to landfill between April 1 and June 30 compared to 108kg during the same period last year.

There was also a rise in the amount of household waste sent for reuse, recycling and composting – 45.5 per cent in the first quarter, compared to 43.8 per cent during the same period last year.

The improvement was credited in part to the increase in the number of people using the council’s green waste service – a rise of 455 in the first quarter to 18,220 households.

Gary Marsh, cabinet member for service delivery said: “We have worked hard to increase the number of households subscribed to our garden waste collection service and we have run an educational programme, alongside other local authorities in West Sussex, to help our residents recycle the right materials and minimise waste.

“A trial partnership with the British Heart Foundation to offer a kerbside collection service for textiles and small electricals has also helped to increase recycling.

“With that said, ultimately recycling is down to our residents and I would like to thank everybody for their active support and the positive way they have engaged with the recycling services we provide.

“Local people have a huge part to play in helping to increase our recycling rate and we could not do it without their efforts.”

Read more:

Travelodge by Gatwick Airport evacuated after fire breaks out

Watch as daredevil duo jump off the top of England’s biggest waterfall

Bakery on top of the world at prestigious awards night