This aims to get job-ready Universal Credit (UC) claimants into 1.2 million vacancies across the country.

The goal is to help half a million unemployed people into jobs over the next five months.

“With things returning to normal after the peak of the pandemic, it is now time to redouble our efforts with employers to help more people improve their lives by moving into work,” said Ms Davies. “I am so proud of the work we’ve done so far in the Department for Work and Pensions to help people get into work.”

The Way to Work campaign aims to get job-ready Universal Credit (UC) claimants into 1.2 million vacancies across the country.

The campaign will bring employers into job centres and match them with UC claimants. It will also make it easier for employers to work with the Government to fill vacancies through jobs fairs (both in person and online), Employer Hubs, social media channels (including JobHelp), and advertising on FindAJob.

UC claimants will continue to be supported with personal, tailored help from work coaches, and through the Plan for Jobs programme.